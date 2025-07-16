Stocks rise in early trade

The DSEX rose 20.26 points to 5,082.46 by 11:40 am

Indices at the Dhaka Stock Exchange rose in the morning trade today, extending their gains for the second consecutive session.

The DSEX, the benchmark index of the premier bourse, added 20.26 points, or 0.40 percent, to reach 5,082.46 by 11:40 am.

Other indices also reported positive trading activity; the Shariah-based DSES advanced 0.43 percent to 1,107.22, while the blue-chip DS30 inched up 0.31 percent to 1,896.85.

Turnover, a key gauge of investor participation, stood at Tk 286.52 crore during the session.

Market breadth was largely positive, with 252 issues advancing, 84 declining and 59 remaining unchanged.

Pacific Denims emerged as the top gainer, surging 8 percent, while Renwick Jajneswar & Co (Bd) slipped the most, losing 5 percent.