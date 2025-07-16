Business
Star Business Report
Wed Jul 16, 2025 11:56 AM
Last update on: Wed Jul 16, 2025 11:58 AM

Most Viewed

Business
Business

Stocks rise in early trade

Wed Jul 16, 2025 11:56 AM
Last update on: Wed Jul 16, 2025 11:58 AM
The DSEX rose 20.26 points to 5,082.46 by 11:40 am
Star Business Report
Wed Jul 16, 2025 11:56 AM Last update on: Wed Jul 16, 2025 11:58 AM

Indices at the Dhaka Stock Exchange rose in the morning trade today, extending their gains for the second consecutive session.

The DSEX, the benchmark index of the premier bourse, added 20.26 points, or 0.40 percent, to reach 5,082.46 by 11:40 am.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Other indices also reported positive trading activity; the Shariah-based DSES advanced 0.43 percent to 1,107.22, while the blue-chip DS30 inched up 0.31 percent to 1,896.85.

Turnover, a key gauge of investor participation, stood at Tk 286.52 crore during the session.

Market breadth was largely positive, with 252 issues advancing, 84 declining and 59 remaining unchanged.

Pacific Denims emerged as the top gainer, surging 8 percent, while Renwick Jajneswar & Co (Bd) slipped the most, losing 5 percent.

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
|বাংলাদেশ

ইসির ওয়েবসাইট থেকে সরানো হলো ‘নৌকা’ প্রতীক

আওয়ামী লীগের নিবন্ধন স্থগিত হওয়ার পর এবার তাদের নির্বাচনী প্রতীক ‘নৌকা’ ওয়েবসাইট থেকে সরিয়ে ফেলেছে নির্বাচন কমিশন (ইসি)।

এইমাত্র
|আন্তর্জাতিক

‘দেশে ভিক্ষুক নেই’ মন্তব্যে চাকরি খোয়ালেন কিউবার মন্ত্রী

এইমাত্র