Stocks rebound after falling for three days

Stocks returned from losses yesterday, reflecting buying sentiment among investors after a three-day decline as the tax measures for the next fiscal year had left them disappointed while concerns over unfavourable macroeconomic conditions persist.

The DSEX, the benchmark index of the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE), added 13.17 points, or 0.25 percent, to close at 5,083. The other two indices of the premier bourse of Bangladesh also gained.

The liquidity flow to the market, however, fell, with turnover shedding 18.7 percent to Tk 350 crore.

Unilever Consumer Care, one of the 171 shares that gained, was the most active issue, advancing 5 percent to Tk 2,184. The multinational company accounted for 5 percent of the turnover.

Ice cream maker Taufika Foods and Lovello Ice-cream was the second most-traded stock and rose marginally to Tk 91.8.

The third most active stock was Sea Pearl Beach Resort & Spa although it was one of the 168 companies that gave up on the DSE.

"Large-cap sectors posted mixed performance," said BRAC EPL Stock Brokerage in its daily market update.

Pharmaceuticals booked the highest gain followed by non-bank financial institutions, food, and engineering. Fuel and power, banks and telecommunication sectors were the losers.

The CASPI, the main index at the Chittagong Stock Exchange, declined 16.65 points, or 0.11 percent, to end the day at 14,553.

Of the 217 companies that traded on the port city bourse, 53 advanced, 120 retreated and 44 did not see any price fluctuation.

Turnover plummeted to Tk 11.29 crore from Tk 107 crore a day earlier.