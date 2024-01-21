Stocks plunge in early trade after price curbs removed

The main stock index in Bangladesh today has dropped over 2 percent within one hour of opening of the bourse, the first day since the floor price for all except 35 companies were lifted.

The DSEX, the benchmark index of the Dhaka Stock Exchange, plunged 146 points, or 2.31 percent, to 6,190 till 11.15 am.

At the same time, the blue-chip index DS30, fell 11 points, or 0.53 percent to 2,118.

Till 11:15 am, 24 stocks advanced, 319 retreated and 22 remained unchanged.

At the DSE, turnover was Tk 241 crore.

The same trend was seen on the Chittagong Stock Exchange.

The CASPI, which is the broad index of the port city bourse, nosedived 393 points or 2 percent.