Stocks fall for second consecutive day

Shares on the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) dropped for the second consecutive day today as investors booked profit following recent gains.

The DSEX, the benchmark index of the premier bourse of the country, declined 0.46 percent to settle the day at 6,394.

Likewise, the DSES, an index comprising Shariah-based companies, dipped 2.70 points, or 0.19 percent, to close the day at 1,391. On the other hand, the DS30 Index, which represents blue-chip stocks, rose 5.59 points, or 0.25 percent, to close at 2,165.

The market's daily turnover, which indicates the volume of shares traded during the session, was down 2.76 percent to Tk 1,646 crore.

Of the issues traded at the DSE, 65 closed higher, 254 ended lower and 39 remained unchanged.