Stocks fall again

The benchmark index of Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) fell again yesterday on rising the preceding day snapping a nine-day losing streak.

The DSEX, the broad index of the country's premier bourse, dropped 31.63 points, or 0.60 percent, from that on the day before to close at 5,278.88.

Similarly, the DSES, the index that comprises Shariah-based firms, went down 7.63 points, or 0.66 percent, to 1,152.55.

The DS30, the index that represents the best blue-chip stocks, dipped 13.92 points, or 0.73 percent, to 1,886.72.

The market closed in the negative with a decrease in turnover, according to UCB Stock Brokerage.

Turnover, meaning the value of the shares traded on a given business day, decreased 12.92 percent to Tk 440 crore.

The pharmaceuticals sector dominated the turnover chart, accounting for 16.40 percent of the market's total turnover for the day.

International Finance Investment and Commerce (IFIC) Bank was the most traded share accounting for 7.6 percent of the total turnover, or Tk 21.4 crore.

It was followed by eGen Consultants with 2.78 percent, Reliance Insurance Mutual Fund 2.80 percent and Alif Industries 3.62 percent.

Block trades accounted for 9.4 percent of the total market turnover.

A block trade is a large, privately negotiated securities transaction which is arranged away from public markets to lessen the effect on the security's price.

The total block market turnover stood at Tk 41.3 crore, representing 9.4 percent of the day's total turnover.

Food and allied and mutual fund sectors closed in the positive while paper and printing, information technology and services and real estate sectors closed in the negative, said UCB Stock Brokerage.

In its daily market update, Shanta Securities added that the market movement was driven by negative changes in the market capitalisation of travel and leisure and financial institutions scrips.

Market capitalisation shows how much a company is worth as determined by the total market value of all outstanding shares.

Most sectors which account for large amounts in market capitalisation posted negative performances, according to BRAC EPL Stock Brokerage.

The non-bank financial institutions experienced the highest loss of 2.03 percent followed by telecommunication, pharmaceuticals and fuel and power with 1.46 percent, 0.30 percent and 0.43 percent respectively.

The four were followed by engineering, banks and food and allied with 0.19 percent, 0.17 percent and 1.06 percent respectively.

Of the issues that were traded on the DSE, 92 edged up, 265 dropped and 37 did not see any price movement.

Chittagong Stock Exchange saw a similar trend as the Caspi, the main index of the port city bourse, plunged 72.36 points, or 0.47 percent, to close at 15,2405.35.