Stocks fall after electricity price goes up

Shares at the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) slipped yesterday, a day after the government decided to increase electricity prices by Tk 0.34 and Tk 0.70 per unit from March.

The share prices dropped in the absence of sufficient trading as investors fear that companies could become less profitable for higher production costs amid the price hike of power, experts said.

The DSEX, the benchmark index of the country's premier bourse, decreased 0.06 percent to close the day at 6,268 points.

The DSES, which represents shariah-compliant companies, dipped 0.14 percent to 1,363 points while the DS30, an index comprised of blue-chip stocks, edged down 0.25 percent to 2,132 points.

Daily turnover, which indicates the volume of shares traded during the session, decreased 1.05 percent from the day prior to Tk 888 crore.

Of the issues traded at the DSE, 145 closed higher, 177 ended lower and 74 remained unchanged.

NRB Bank Ltd took the pole position on the gainer's list, with the private commercial lender marking a 10 percent increase for the second consecutive day following its debut on Tuesday.

SEML Lecture Equity Management Fund closely followed with a rise of 9.85 percent while Anlima Yarn Dyeing Ltd came next, advancing 9.82 percent.

Indo-Bangla Pharmaceuticals and Central Insurance Company also featured on the gainer's list, with their shares rising by 6.78 percent and 6.18 percent, respectively.

SEML FBLSL Growth Fund, Miracle Industries, Heidelberg Cement Bangladesh, Active Fine Chemicals and Aamra Technologies saw their share values rise by more than 5 percent.

Union Capital Ltd shed the most, losing 5.60 percent, while Mithun Knitting and Dyeing Ltd followed with a decrease of 5.28 percent.

Best Holdings and ICB AMCL Sonali Bank 1st Mutual Fund were down by more than 4 percent. BD Thai Aluminium, Sunlife Insurance Company and Alltex Industries dropped by more than 3 percent.

The Caspi, the broad index of the Chittagong Stock Exchange, rose 0.04 percent to close the session at 17,945 points.