Business
Star Business Report
Sun Mar 10, 2024 11:48 AM
Last update on: Sun Mar 10, 2024 01:18 PM

Most Viewed

Business

Stock indices went haywire, DSE asked investors not to panic

The operation returned to normalcy as of 1 pm today. 
Star Business Report
Sun Mar 10, 2024 11:48 AM Last update on: Sun Mar 10, 2024 01:18 PM
Website of the DSE showing unusual figures due to an operational error as of 11:34 am today. Photo: DSE

The indices of the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) were showing "unusual" data due to an operational error. 

The DSE had asked investors to ignore today's indices and not to panic, Bangladesh's prime bourse said in a notice on its website. 

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

The DSE website erroneously showed that the key index fell as much as 99.99 percent in early trade.

The operation returned to normalcy as of 1 pm today. 

"The operational error has been addressed. The indices of DSE are now showing corrected figures," said the DSE.  

Related topic:
Stock Index Volatilitystock market newsDhaka Stock Exchange
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

Dhaka stocks' turnover hits six-month high

Bangladesh's stock market index

Dhaka bourse’s key index falls to 18-month low

DSE index rises riding on only 8% shares

DSE index rises riding on only 8% shares

Stocks break three-day rising streak

Stocks decline for second day

Stocks break three-day rising streak

Stocks return to black

|অভিবাসন

মালয়েশিয়ায় কাজ নেই, বেতন নেই লাখো বাংলাদেশির

শ্রমবাজার পুনরায় খোলার পর থেকে চার লাখের বেশি বাংলাদেশি মালয়েশিয়ায় গেছেন

৫৩ মিনিট আগে
|মতামত

ভিকারুননিসা স্কুল নিয়ে কেন এত বিতর্ক?

২ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification
X