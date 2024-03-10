Stock indices went haywire, DSE asked investors not to panic

The operation returned to normalcy as of 1 pm today.

Website of the DSE showing unusual figures due to an operational error as of 11:34 am today. Photo: DSE

The indices of the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) were showing "unusual" data due to an operational error.

The DSE had asked investors to ignore today's indices and not to panic, Bangladesh's prime bourse said in a notice on its website.

The DSE website erroneously showed that the key index fell as much as 99.99 percent in early trade.

The operation returned to normalcy as of 1 pm today.

"The operational error has been addressed. The indices of DSE are now showing corrected figures," said the DSE.