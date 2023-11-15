Square Textile’s profit falls 5.98%

Business
Most Viewed

Square Textiles PLC's profit falls 5.98 percent year-on-year to Tk 35.37 crore in the July-September period this year.

The Bangladeshi multinational pharmaceutical company made Tk 37.62 crore profit in the same previous period last year, according to its unaudited financial statement.

Thus, the apparel company reported earnings per share of Tk 1.79 in the first quarter of FY23 against Tk 1.19 a year ago.

The company's net asset value per share rose to Tk 50.72 from Tk 48.93 while the net operating cash flow per share surged to Tk 4.51 from Tk 2.93, it said in a disclosure on the Dhaka Stock Exchange's website today.

