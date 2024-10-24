Square Textiles made Tk 116cr profit in FY24

Square Textiles' profit rose 1.3 percent year-on-year to Tk 116.18 crore for the fiscal year ending on June 30, 2024.

Its consolidated earnings per share (EPS) was Tk 5.89 in this period, up from Tk 5.81 in the same period in the previous year, according to a disclosure on the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) website.

Square Textiles allocated Tk 35 crore for balancing, modernisation, rehabilitation and expansion (BMRE) projects during the period.

Its board has recommended a 32 percent cash dividend, up from 30 percent last year. Despite the profit growth, the company reported a negative net operating cash flow per share of Tk 12.59 for FY24.

Shares of the company declined by 0.78 percent to Tk 50.6 yesterday at the DSE.

With 29 years of industry experience, Square Textiles remains a leading producer of export-oriented viscose, Tencel, modal and cotton yarns in Bangladesh, according to its website.