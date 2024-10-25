Square Pharma reports Tk 2,092cr profit in FY24

Square Pharmaceuticals PLC recorded a profit of Tk 2,092.91 crore for the year ending on June 30, 2024, posting a 10 percent year-on-year increase.

Consolidated earnings per share (EPS) for the year rose to Tk 23.61 from Tk 21.41 in FY23, according to a disclosure on the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) website.

Buoyed by the profit growth, Square Pharma's board has recommended a 110 percent cash dividend, its highest in nine years.

The board also approved Tk 500 crore for balancing, modernisation, rehabilitation, and expansion, including the purchase of capital machinery and land for future extension.

Its consolidated net operating cash flow per share was Tk 20.90 in FY24.

Shares of Square Pharma started yesterday at Tk 224.5 but slumped 3.12 percent to Tk 217.50 yesterday on the DSE floor.

The largest pharmaceutical company in Bangladesh has maintained its position as the market leader since 1985, according to its website.

Established in 1958, the company got listed on the stock exchange in 1995 and continued to strengthen its position as a key player in both the local and global markets.