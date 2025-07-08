Southeast Asia, spooked by Trump tariffs, presses for more talks

Southeast Asia's biggest economies prepared on Tuesday to step up trade negotiations with Washington after it hit them with steep tariffs, despite a last-ditch flurry of offers to boost imports and slash levies on U.S. goods.

Regional nations are among the hardest hit by President Donald Trump's sweeping tariffs, as they rely on exports and manufacturing to drive economies collectively worth more than $3.8 trillion, some helped by supply chain shifts from China.

Unchanged tariff rates of 32% for Indonesia and 36% for Thailand from August 1 came despite late efforts to beef up proposals such as promises to ramp up purchases of U.S. goods and eliminate tariffs on a wide range of U.S. imports.

Details of the scope of the tariffs were not immediately clear. Malaysia, a key exporter of semiconductors and electronics, faces a levy of 25%, up from 24% threatened in April, before Trump called a 90-day pause.

Thai Finance Minister Pichai Chunhavajira, who made a proposal to U.S. officials after a visit to Washington last week, said he was "a little shocked" at his country's rate of 36%, but was ready to offer more to its biggest export market.

"The United States has not considered our latest proposal," he said in a post on X. "We will find more measures and find more solutions. So be confident we will fight to the end, so that Thailand will have the best offer possible."

The broader tariff rates came after Trump unveiled a trade pact last week following rounds of talks with regional manufacturing powerhouse Vietnam that yielded it a levy of 20% on most exports and 40% on transshipped goods.

Indonesia, Southeast Asia's biggest economy, said its top negotiator Airlangga Hartarto was en route to Washington on Tuesday from a Brazil summit of the BRICS grouping and would hold talks with U.S. officials right away.

"There is still space for negotiations," said Haryo Limanseto, a spokesperson of the coordinating ministry of economic affairs. "The Indonesian government is maximising those negotiation chances."

G20 economy Indonesia had offered Washington a raft of concessions early on in talks, plus offers to boost investment in the United States.

More recently it has made a slew of offers to buy more energy, commodities, and aircraft from American companies in a deal that could go as high as $34 billion.

Yet the tariffs could still prove expensive for the world's biggest exporter of palm oil, which supplies about 85% of U.S. imports of the edible oil.