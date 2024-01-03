Sonali returns clients' funds deducted after technical glitch

On Jan 1, the bank's clients in Tangail faced unusual fund deduction

Sonali Bank has returned the funds to the clients which were deducted from the accounts of some branches of the bank in Tangail.

On January 1 this year, a number of accountholders of the state-run bank found that different amounts of money were deducted from their accounts from different branches of the bank in Tangail.

The next day, the bank received multiple complaints about such fund deduction.

A technical error in the bank's software caused the discrepancy of funds in the accounts, a top official of the bank told The Daily Star requesting anonymity.

"As soon as we find the discrepancy, we solved the error on the same day. The deducted funds returned to the clients' account automatically."