Short-term economic reforms by Dec: Salehuddin

Short-term reforms will be brought about in the economic sector by December this year, said Finance Adviser Salehuddin Ahmed yesterday.

Speaking to journalists after a meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Government Purchase, he said, "My target is to complete bringing about some reforms by December. We've already met a few immediate needs."

"There are some other reforms that are mid-term and long-term, like bank resolution, which will take a bit more time," he said.

"I went to Bangladesh Bank the day before yesterday—they've created a roadmap. Its implementation will come next," said Ahmed.

He said that the government will complete the separation of tax policy from tax implementation soon.

"We'll amend the ordinance slightly and get that done. The manpower issue will be settled—that won't be too difficult," he said.

In response to a question about the country's economic situation under the interim government, he said, "We've come a long way up from the edge of the cliff."

"To truly understand this, you need both vision and insight. It isn't right to just look at the surface and make superficial comments," said the finance adviser.

"Over the past year, the economy has regained a fair amount of stability. But definitely, there are still many challenges—like inflation, employment, and the issue of US tariffs," he said.

"The biggest challenge now is to restore business confidence and inject some momentum into trade and commerce, which has slowed down," he added.

Regarding the tariff issue, he said, "It has come down from 35 percent to 20 percent. Compared to other countries, that's not bad."

"Now we need to sign an agreement with the US—that hasn't happened yet. Once it happens, the details will be finalised," said Ahmed.