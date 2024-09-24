Business
Star Business Report
Tue Sep 24, 2024 03:13 PM
Last update on: Tue Sep 24, 2024 04:18 PM

Most Viewed

Business

Shakib slapped with Tk 50 lakh fine for stock market manipulation

Star Business Report
Tue Sep 24, 2024 03:13 PM Last update on: Tue Sep 24, 2024 04:18 PM
murder case filed against Shakib Al Hasan
Photo: Twitter

The Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission (BSEC) fined cricketer Shakib Al Hasan Tk 50 lakh for manipulating stock prices of Paramount Insurance.

According to a press release, the stock market regulator took the decision today. 

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Shakib's business partner Abul Khayer Hiru was fined Tk 25 lakh.

The BSEC also fined Eshaal Communication, Shakib's company Monarch Mart, Abul Kalam Matber, Lava Electrodes Industries and Zahed Kamal for their alleged involvement in the same manipulation.

Related topic:
Shakib Al HasanShakib Al Hasan fined by BSECShakib Al Hasan stock manipulation
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

Shakib said his eye issue not a problem now: Hemp

1w ago

Workhorse Shakib makes instant impact for Surrey

2w ago
Shakib Al Hasan

Shakib’s under-bowling shrouded in mystery

3d ago

Batter Shakib at crossroads?

1w ago
Shakib Al Hasan

Shakib granted NOC to play for Surrey

3w ago
রাজস্ব
|অর্থনীতি

জুলাই-আগস্টে রাজস্ব কমেছে ১১ শতাংশ

চলতি ২০২৪-২৫ অর্থবছরের জুলাই-আগস্টে জাতীয় রাজস্ব বোর্ড (এনবিআর) ৪২ হাজার ১০৬ কোটি টাকা আদায় করেছে।

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
|অপরাধ ও বিচার

ছাত্র আন্দোলনে নিহতদের ‘জাতীয় বীর’ ঘোষণা কেন নয়, হাইকোর্টের রুল

৪৮ মিনিট আগে