Shakib slapped with Tk 50 lakh fine for stock market manipulation

The Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission (BSEC) fined cricketer Shakib Al Hasan Tk 50 lakh for manipulating stock prices of Paramount Insurance.

According to a press release, the stock market regulator took the decision today.

Shakib's business partner Abul Khayer Hiru was fined Tk 25 lakh.

The BSEC also fined Eshaal Communication, Shakib's company Monarch Mart, Abul Kalam Matber, Lava Electrodes Industries and Zahed Kamal for their alleged involvement in the same manipulation.