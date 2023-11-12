Business
Sun Nov 12, 2023 11:56 PM
Last update on: Mon Nov 13, 2023 12:07 AM

ServicEngine wins national export trophy for consecutive ninth time

ServicEngine Limited won the national export trophy for the consecutive ninth time and this time the business process outsourcing company was honoured in the gold category for highest export earnings in 2020-21 financial year for computer software.

ASM Mohiuddin Monem, chairman of ServicEngine Limited and additional managing director of Abdul Monem Limited, received an award from Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi at Osmani Memorial Auditorium on Wednesday.

