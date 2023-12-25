Business
Star Business Report
Mon Dec 25, 2023 04:26 PM
Last update on: Mon Dec 25, 2023 09:16 PM

Business

Selim RF Hussain re-elected as ABB chairman

ABB elects board of governors

Selim RF Hussain, managing director and chief executive officer of BRAC Bank, has been re-elected as the chairman of the Association of Bankers Bangladesh (ABB) for 2024-25.

The new board of governors and office bearers of the platform was elected at the 26th annual general meeting in Dhaka recently, according to a press release.

The three elected vice-chairmen are Mohammed Monirul Moula, managing director of Islami Bank Bangladesh, Mashrur Arefin, MD of City Bank, and Abul Kashem Md Shirin, MD of Dutch-Bangla Bank.

Hassan O Rashid, MD of Prime Bank, has been elected as the secretary general, and Md Ahsan-uz Zaman, MD of Midland Bank, as a treasurer.

The 16-member board will take charge on January 1.

