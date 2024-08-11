Sacked IFIC officials demonstrate in front of head office

Officials sacked by IFIC Bank demonstrated in front of its head office today, demanding their jobs back.

Protests flared up at around 10:00am, when the former employees gathered at the spot, demanding exemplary punishment for the bank's chairman Salman F Rahman, a Sheikh Hasina loyalist, and former managing director Shah Alam Sarwar.

According to the protesting employees, they were told that the bank's senior leadership was involved in "wrongdoings" and forced to resign.