Rupali Bank sees profits shrivel in Q3

The profits of Rupali Bank PLC fell by a massive 70.35 percent to Tk 6.13 crore in the July-September period of the current calendar year, according to its financial statements.

However, the bank's overall earnings grew 16 percent year-on-year to Tk 49.80 crore in the January-September period, notching profits of about Tk 20.68 crore during the April-June quarter, it said.

Meanwhile, Rupali Bank's consolidated earnings per share (EPS) rose to Tk 0.43 for the January-September period from Tk 0.37 for the same quarter last year.

The EPS boost was driven by higher operating income, the bank said in a disclosure on the Dhaka Stock Exchange.

However, Rupali Bank's net operating cash flow per share for the January-September period hit a concerning negative Tk 18.10, which its attributed to decreased deposits and increased loans and advances. Its share value fell 0.46 percent to Tk 21.6 at the Dhaka Stock Exchange yesterday.

Founded in 1972 through the merger of three commercial banks, Rupali Bank now operates through 586 branches across the country, serving as a prominent player in the domestic banking sector.