Robi’s profit up 78% in third quarter

Telecom operator Robi Axiata's profit rose 78 percent year-on-year to Tk 188.7 crore in the July-September quarter of fiscal year 2023-24, thanks to significant cost optimisation.

However, the company's revenue declined by 5 percent in the third quarter compared to the previous quarter due to the prolonged internet shutdown and devastating countrywide flash floods, Robi said in a statement.

The company reported a revenue of Tk 2,474.4 crore in the July-September period, reflecting a year-on-year decrease of 2.7 percent.

However, its revenue amounted to Tk 7,594.6 crore in the first nine months of the year, marking a 2.2 percent year-on-year growth.

In the third quarter, voice revenue increased by 3.7 percent, while data revenue saw a significant decline of 15.5 percent compared to the previous quarter.

Voice revenue grew by 3.9 percent year-on-year, while data revenue decreased by 10.3 percent.

The company's active subscriber base decreased to 5.79 crore due to the overall downturn in the economy. Out of the active subscriber base, 4.43 crore were internet users, and 3.7 crore were 4G users.

With 249 new sites, Robi's total 4G site count reached close to 18,000 by the end of the third quarter this year, covering 98.96 percent of the population.

The company's earnings per share for the third quarter stood at Tk 0.36, posting a growth of 75.5 percent from the last quarter.

Robi paid Tk 1,346.1 crore to the government exchequer in the July-September quarter, which corresponds to 54 percent of the revenue earned by the company.

"We have been able to manage our cost in various ways through the overall cost efficiency strategy," said Shahed Alam, chief corporate and regulatory officer, Robi Axiata Ltd.

"The increase of SIM tax as well as the overall macroeconomic instability of the country has resulted in a decrease in our new customer acquisition, which has had a positive impact on the profitability," he said.

"We will continue to focus on increasing the cost efficiency and customer acquisition for the overall sustainability of the business in future as well," he added.

"We have faced unprecedented times during the July-September period," said Rajeev Sethi, CEO of Robi.

"Eleven days of internet shutdown during the people's uprising, followed by the onslaught of flash floods of unforeseen proportions, really shook the economy hard," he said.

"Naturally, this impacted our revenue negatively as a large number of data users left our network. In the end, it was our cost efficiency program that helped us end the quarter on a positive note with some profit," he said.

The Robi CEO was also very optimistic about the recent reform initiatives initiated by the telecom regulator to re-evaluate the telecom ecosystem.

He pledged to fully cooperate with the regulator to devise a win-win strategy for executing the reform agenda to reshape the telecom ecosystem in Bangladesh.

He highlighted that Robi paid 61 percent of its revenue for the January-September period to the government.

He stressed that such a heavy taxation regime is hurting the company's financial strength to continue its investment in building the best data network in the country.