Robi, Banglalink face show-cause notice

The Bangladesh Telecommunication Regulatory Commission (BTRC) yesterday issued show-cause notices to Robi Axiata and Banglalink for "failing to achieve the target to improve the quality of service" in line with the benchmark set by the regulator.

This comes after the regulator sent a notice to GP on June 30 for "not using the allocated spectrum", which affected the operator's quality of service.

Taimur Rahman, chief corporate and regulatory affairs officer at Banglalink, said yesterday: "Banglalink has always tried to ensure best quality of service and has actually been able to provide the fastest mobile internet in the country continuously for the last four years through heavy investment in network expansion and procurement of spectrum.

"We always take feedback from our customers and regulators positively and will strive to continue to provide best service for our customers."

Shahed Alam, Robi's chief corporate and regulatory officer, said: "We would humbly like to state that according to the rigorous test carried out by BTRC and our own technology team, Robi has been found to be offering better quality of service than what is expected as per the QoS regulation.

"The show-cause notice thus comes as a surprise for us. The critical point here is that the show-cause notice is made in reference to the unreasonably stringent interim QoS directive issued by the regulator.

"We believe that the existence of such an interim directive on QoS while we have a clearly defined regulation for the same only creates confusion and inconsistency in the regulatory framework for ensuring QoS for our customers.

"Robi is consistently delivering on QoS requirements and shall respond to the regulator clarifying our position on the matter in due course."