Renata starts exporting medicines to US 

Renata PLC has begun exporting medicines to the US market, becoming the sixth pharmaceutical manufacturer from Bangladesh to directly ship products to the world's largest market.

In its first shipment, Renata dispatched 12.8 million Metoprolol Tartrate tablets for the US market today, according to a press release of the company. The drugs were produced at its Rajendrapur facility.

Metoprolol Tartrate is used for treating hypertension, angina, heart failure, and other cardiovascular conditions.

Before this, five Bangladeshi pharmaceutical manufacturers - Eskayef Pharmaceuticals Ltd, Square Pharmaceuticals Ltd, Beximco Pharmaceuticals Ltd, Incepta Pharmaceuticals Ltd, and ACI Limited - began exporting medicines to the US market.

Renata has also shipped Frovatriptan and Metolazone to the US under a contract manufacturing agreement.

According to Renata, the US market for Metoprolol Tartrate is substantial and expanding, with over 65.5 million prescriptions recorded in 2021.

The company operates 14 factories in Mirpur, Rajendrapur, and Bhaluka. The Rajendrapur facility received the approval from the US Food and Drug Administration in November 2022.

Renata exports its products in 40 countries, the press release said.