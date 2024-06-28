Renata getting $60m loan from IFC

Business
Star Business Report
Fri Jun 28, 2024 12:00 AM
Last update on: Fri Jun 28, 2024 12:15 AM

Renata PLC, one of the leading drug makers in Bangladesh, is going to sign an agreement with the International Finance Corporation (IFC) to avail a foreign loan of $60 million.

The fund will be given to Renata as working capital and its tenure will be six years, according to a filing on the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE).

The drug manufacturer has recently received approval from its board of directors to go for the deal with the IFC, a member of the World Bank Group.

Renata reported significant growth in its profits in the January to March quarter of financial year 2023-24.

Its profit rose 21.4 percent year-on-year to Tk 72 crore in the third quarter, leading to a rise in its earnings per share to Tk 6.33 from Tk 5.18 in the same period the previous year.

Meanwhile, Renata's sales increased 9 percent year-on-year to Tk 921 crore in the three months to March this year.

The drug maker provided a 62.5 percent cash dividend for the last fiscal year of 2022-23. Its paid-up capital was Tk 114 crore, according to the DSE data.

Shares of Renata were up 5.35 percent to Tk 765.9 yesterday.

