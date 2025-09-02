Renata continues UK market expansion with hormonal drug 

Renata PLC, a listed drugmaker, has launched Fludrocortisone 0.1mg tablets in the UK, expanding its growing portfolio in this key market, the company said in a press release.

Fludrocortisone is a synthetic corticosteroid (anti-inflammatory hormone) used to treat conditions in which the adrenal glands fail to produce enough hormones. It is prescribed as replacement therapy for Addison's disease and for treating salt-losing adrenogenital syndrome.

The drug is supplied from Renata's UK MHRA (Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency)-approved potent product facility.

Renata says its Fludrocortisone 0.1mg tablets have a market advantage as they remain stable at storage temperatures below 25°C, compared to the innovator product, which requires refrigeration between 2°C and 8°C.

This reflects Renata's focus on innovation in product development to deliver practical benefits to consumers and gain a competitive edge, the company said