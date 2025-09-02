Business
Star Business Report
Tue Sep 2, 2025 04:37 PM
Last update on: Tue Sep 2, 2025 06:42 PM

Most Viewed

Business
Business

Renata continues UK market expansion with hormonal drug 

Tue Sep 2, 2025 04:37 PM
Last update on: Tue Sep 2, 2025 06:42 PM
Star Business Report
Tue Sep 2, 2025 04:37 PM Last update on: Tue Sep 2, 2025 06:42 PM

Renata PLC, a listed drugmaker, has launched Fludrocortisone 0.1mg tablets in the UK, expanding its growing portfolio in this key market, the company said in a press release.

Fludrocortisone is a synthetic corticosteroid (anti-inflammatory hormone) used to treat conditions in which the adrenal glands fail to produce enough hormones. It is prescribed as replacement therapy for Addison's disease and for treating salt-losing adrenogenital syndrome.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

The drug is supplied from Renata's UK MHRA (Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency)-approved potent product facility.

Renata says its Fludrocortisone 0.1mg tablets have a market advantage as they remain stable at storage temperatures below 25°C, compared to the innovator product, which requires refrigeration between 2°C and 8°C.

This reflects Renata's focus on innovation in product development to deliver practical benefits to consumers and gain a competitive edge, the company said

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
বাংলাদেশ ব্যাংক
|অর্থনীতি

দেড় মাসে বাজার থেকে প্রায় ১ বিলিয়ন ডলার কিনেছে বাংলাদেশ ব্যাংক

অর্থনীতিবিদদের মতে, ডলার দুর্বল হলে রেমিট্যান্স ও রপ্তানি ক্ষতিগ্রস্ত হতে পারে।

২০ মিনিট আগে
|ক্যাম্পাস

চবি থেকে লুট হওয়া অস্ত্র ফিরিয়ে দিতে শিক্ষার্থীদের ৪৮ ঘণ্টা সময় দিলো প্রশাসন

১৩ মিনিট আগে