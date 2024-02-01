Remittance rises in January

Migrant workers sent home $2.1 billion in January, the highest in seven months, thanks to the outflow of a record number of workers who went abroad for jobs in 2023, central bank figures showed today.

Last month's receipts were 8 percent higher year-on-year from $1.95 billion a year ago, which is expected to ease pressure on the country's balance of payments (BoP), a statement of economic transactions of an economy with the rest of the world.

Including the inflow in January, remittance inflow grew 3 percent to $12.89 billion in the July-January period of the fiscal year 2023-24.

Bangladesh's BoP has been under pressure for more than two years as the outflow of funds for imports and other payments has been staying higher than the inflow of foreign exchanges in the form of remittances, exports, foreign investments and credits.

As such, the Bangladesh Bank sold foreign currencies from its reserves to banks to help them clear import bills. As a result, the taka has lost its value significantly over the past two.