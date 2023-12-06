Remittance cash-in limit thru MFS doubles

Remittance transactions through mobile financial service (MFS) providers are set to get a boost as the Bangladesh Bank has doubled the cash-in limit.

As of Tuesday, a beneficiary could receive up to Tk 1.25 lakh in remittance in their MFS account. The amount included the 2.5 percent incentive the government provided on the fund transfers through official channels.

Today, the central bank raised the limit to Tk 2.5 lakh, excluding the incentives.

According to the current rules, an MFS account can hold a balance of Tk 3 lakh at a time.

But if the balance exceeds Tk 3 lakh thanks to remittance transfer, no further cash-in can be made until the balance comes down to Tk 3 lakh, said the BB in a notice.

There are 21.50 crore MFS users in Bangladesh, data from the central bank showed.