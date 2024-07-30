REHAB, finance ministry to train 10,000 construction workers

The Real Estate and Housing Association of Bangladesh (REHAB) signed an agreement with the finance ministry's Skills for Industry Competitiveness and Innovation Program (SICIP) yesterday over the generation of 10,000 skilled workers for the housing sector.

Md Wahiduzzaman, president of the REHAB, and Mohammad Walid Hossain, executive project director of the SICIP, signed the agreement at Probashi Kalyan Bhaban in the capital.

About 21,000 construction workers have been provided training by REHAB through various training institutes, said Wahiduzzaman.

Of them, about 90 percent are working abroad with various real estate development companies and are making important contributions to Bangladesh's economy, he said.

The standard of training was very satisfactory and the number of female participants was unprecedented, said Hossain.

He expressed hope that the REHAB would contribute greatly to ensure more training for workers of the construction sector in the future.

According to a press release of the REHAB, the training will be provided to the workers free of charge.

At the same time, every trainee will be provided a stipend, said the REHAB.

It said advance training on four trades -- electrical installation and maintenance, plumbing and pipe fittings, masonry and steel binding and tiles and marble works -- would be provided for four months.

After the training, the trainees will be able to avail employment opportunities at home and abroad, it said.