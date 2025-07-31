Business
Reckitt Benckiser Q2 profit drops slightly to Tk 14cr

The profits of Reckitt Benckiser (Bangladesh) PLC slightly declined in the April-June quarter of 2025.

The multinational fast-moving consumer goods company reported a profit of Tk 14 crore in the second quarter of 2025, down 1 percent year-on-year, according to its financial statements.

The company's earnings per share stood at Tk 29.71 for the three months this year, compared to Tk 30.12 during the same period in 2024.

The net operating cash flow per share was Tk 98.13 for the January–June period of 2025, a notable turnaround from Tk 18.90 in the negative recorded in the corresponding period last year.

As per the shareholding data of June 30, 2025, obtained from the Dhaka Stock Exchange, sponsors and directors held 82.96 percent of the company's shares.

Of the remaining shares, the government held 3.77 percent, institutions 5.82 percent, foreign investors 1.15 percent, and the general public 6.30 percent.

