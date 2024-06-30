Public Procurement Authority, IMED sign deal on APA

The Bangladesh Public Procurement Authority (BPPA) today signed the first-ever annual performance agreement (APA) with the Implementation Monitoring and Evaluation Division (IMED) for fiscal year 2024-2025.

Mohammed Shoheler Rahman Chowdhury, chief executive officer of the BPPA, and Abul Kashem Md Mohiuddin, secretary of the IMED, penned the APA at the latter's conference room in Dhaka, according to a press release.

Shoheler Rahman said they are committed to achieving the results mentioned in the APA while Mohiuddin expressed their commitment to extending necessary support.

The Cabinet Division introduced APAs from the financial year of 2015-2016 with the aim of increasing efficiency, bringing dynamism, and improving quality of services in government functions and increasing effectiveness of organisations.

The government transformed the former Central Procurement Technical Unit (CPTU) into the BPPA in September of 2023 with a view to enhancing professionalisation and improving the overall public procurement environment in the country.

Major tasks mentioned in the APA of BPPA for FY 2024-2025 include conducting review of contracts executed or ongoing in FY25 of 12 government procuring agencies and completing registration of 1.16 lakh tenderers in e-GP system.

The other tasks are increasing the number of trainees in the three-week procurement training programme to 12,800, week-long to 4,200 and day-long to 9,000, adding information of 15,000 registered bidders to Tenderers' Database, and piloting sustainable public procurement.