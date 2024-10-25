Pubali Bank’s profit surges 43% in Jan-Sep

Pubali Bank PLC's profit rose 43 percent year-on-year to Tk 876.87 crore in the first nine months of 2024.

The bank's consolidated earnings per share (EPS) rose to Tk 7.58 from Tk 5.30 in the same period, according to a disclosure on the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) website.

The positive result led to a rally in prices of the lender's shares, which soared 9.64 percent to Tk 27.30 yesterday on the DSE floor.

The lender attributed this improvement to a substantial increase in interest income, fees and commission, investment income, and robust deposit collection from customers.

Pubali Bank also recorded a strong performance in its consolidated net operating cash flow per share, which jumped to Tk 7.30 during the period.

Additionally, there was growth in the bank's net asset value, buoyed by a rise in retained earnings, paid-up capital, statutory reserve, and revaluation reserve on government securities.

Established in 1959, Pubali Bank has evolved into one of Bangladesh's biggest banks, boasting 504 branches, 203 sub-branches, and 25 Islamic banking windows, as per its website.