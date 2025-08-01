Pubali Bank profit rises 38% in Apr-Jun

Pubali Bank's profit surged by 38 percent year-on-year in the April-June quarter, buoyed by its higher investment income.

The bank posted a profit of Tk 393 crore in the second quarter of 2025, according to a disclosure published on the Dhaka Stock Exchange website yesterday.

Its consolidated earnings per share (EPS) stood at Tk 3.02 for the quarter, up from Tk 2.19 (restated) in the same quarter of the previous year. The bank attributed the increase in EPS to higher income from investments, commission, exchange and brokerage activities, and other income sources.

Its consolidated net operating cash flow per share (NOCFPS) rose to Tk 38.38 for the first half of 2025, compared to Tk 28.18 (restated) in the corresponding period of 2024.

The bank said the improvement in NOCFPS reflects strong operational performance driven by high-yield lending, diversification of fee-based income, cost optimisation, and digital transformation.

Increased deposit mobilisation and growth in other liabilities contributed to higher free cash flows in the half-year ending June 30, it added.

The bank also said its net asset value per share increased from the same period last year, supported by higher retained earnings and an increase in paid-up capital due to stock dividends.

As of June 30, 2025, sponsors and directors held 28.20 percent of the bank's shares, institutional investors 28.42 percent, foreign investors 0.12 percent, and the general public 43.26 percent.