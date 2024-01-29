Pran’s profit falls 10% in Q2 

Agricultural Marketing Company Ltd (Pran) posted a 10 percent year-on-year decrease in profit to Tk 1.38 crore in the October-December quarter of the current financial year.

The profit stood at Tk 1.54 crore in the second quarter of the previous financial year.

Thus, the earnings per share was Tk 1.73 in October-December of 2023-24 against Tk 1.92 a year earlier, according to the un-audited financial statements.

The profit was Tk 2.71 crore in July-December of FY24 against Tk 3.10 crore during the first half of FY23, a fall of 12.5 percent year-on-year. So, the EPS fell to Tk 3.39 from Tk 3.87.

The net operating cash flow per share improved to Tk 14.18 in July-December of FY24 against Tk 3.83 in the identical half of FY23. The net asset value per share rose to Tk 88.94 on December 31 from Tk 88.59 on June 30.

Shares of Pran rose 0.16 percent to Tk 246.60 on the Dhaka Stock Exchange yesterday.