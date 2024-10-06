Business
People involved in financial wrongdoing won't be spared: finance adviser

Salehuddin Ahmed attends prize-giving ceremony of the Institute of Chartered Secretaries of Bangladesh (ICSB)
Finance and Commerce Adviser Salehuddin Ahmed today said nobody will be spared if they are found involved in any wrongdoing in the financial sector.

"There have been many irregularities in the past. We will ensure that everyone faces music. But it would follow the rules," said Ahmed.

"We, (interim government) won't be able to do all the work, but we will try to send a message that no one will be spared who is involved in any irregularity/injustice in the financial sector."

Ahmed made the comments while speaking as the chief guest at a prize giving ceremony at Pan Pacific Sonargaon hotel in Dhaka.

The Institute of Chartered Secretaries of Bangladesh (ICSB) organised the event titled "11th ICSB National Award for Corporate Governance Excellence-2023".

The adviser also Bangladeshi people are eager to work and everybody should be employed. 

"If we can utilise the manpower properly, the country's economy will turnaround promptly," he said.

 The institutions of the private sector should be strengthened, because most of the country's economic development came through the private sector, he said.

