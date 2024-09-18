Past economic data based on weak foundations

Debapriya says

The economic data presented by the previous government, including the gross domestic product (GDP) and inflation, were based on weak foundations, reflecting a sense of helplessness among officials at the time, according to Debapriya Bhattacharya, the head of a 12-member committee that is drafting a white paper on the state of the economy.

"Initially, we identified that the foundation of past estimates was very weak. Often, individuals who made the estimates felt helpless and were compelled to inflate data," he said at a press briefing at the planning ministry yesterday.

The committee met with representatives from 24 government organisations and ministries to review and discuss the state of data collection.

"At the meeting, it became clear that government officials were helpless," added Bhattacharya, also a distinguished fellow at the Centre for Policy Dialogue (CPD).

He emphasised robust methods to improve future economic estimates.

The meeting also covered issues related to the Annual Development Plan, challenges in the Five-Year Plans, and agreements concerning the energy sector and foreign loans.

The committee plans to continue discussions for another month and will hold town hall meetings outside Dhaka to gather further input.

Bhattacharya said the white paper drafting process will begin shortly.

Among others, Prof Mustafizur Rahman, a distinguished fellow of the CPD, and Prof Selim Raihan, executive director of the South Asian Network and Economic Modeling, were also present.

Representatives from 24 organisations that produce, serve and evaluate government information attended the meeting, including the Bangladesh Bureau of Statistics, National Board of Revenue, Bangladesh Institute of Development Studies, and Bangladesh Investment Development Authority.