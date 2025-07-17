Panel formed to assess losses from NBR protest

The government has formed an inter-ministerial committee to assess the economic losses caused by a recent strike and work abstention by revenue officials, according to an order from Internal Resources Division (IRD).

The panel will assess the revenue losses resulting from the closure of Custom House, Chattogram on June 28 and June 29, as well as the economic losses resulting from two months of protests by customs, VAT and tax officials.

The nine-member team will be headed by Syed Rabiul Islam, joint secretary to the IRD. The deputy secretary to the IRD will act as the team's member secretary.

Other members include representatives from Finance Division, the Ministry of Commerce, the Ministry of Industries, and Chittagong Port Authority under the Ministry of Shipping.

The committee will also have representatives from the National Board of Revenue, the Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association, and the Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry.

The committee has been asked to submit its report within 30 days.