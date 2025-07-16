Panel formed to assess losses from NBR officials’ protest

The government has formed an inter-ministerial committee to assess the economic losses caused by the recent strike and work abstention by revenue officials, according to an order from the Internal Resources Division.

The panel will assess the revenue losses resulting from the closure of the Chattogram Custom House on June 28 and 29, as well as the economic losses resulting from two-month protests by customs, VAT and tax officials.

The nine-member team will be headed by Syed Rabiul Islam, joint secretary of the IRD. The deputy secretary of the IRD will act as its member secretary.

Other members include representatives from the Finance Division, the Ministry of Commerce, the Ministry of Industries, and the Chittagong Port Authority under the Ministry of Shipping.

The committee will also have representatives from the NBR, the Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association, and the Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry.

The committee has been asked to submit its report within 30 days.