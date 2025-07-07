Over 70% of youths alarmed by rise in 'mob justice': survey

More than 71 percent of young people in a survey believe that mob justice is becoming a part of everyday life in Bangladesh, reflecting growing concerns over law enforcement and social stability, according to a recent study.

The survey found that 71.5 percent of respondents agreed that mob justice is an increasing issue, while 15.1 percent remained neutral or expressed no opinion, and 13.4 percent disagreed.

The survey covered 2,000 respondents aged between 15 and 35 across Bangladesh between May 20 and May 31.

The study was jointly conducted by the South Asian Network on Economic Modelling (Sanem) and ActionAid Bangladesh, led by Selim Raihan, executive director of Sanem. The research team also included Ekramul Hasan, Shafa Tasneem, Eshrat Sharmin, Neeladri Naviya Noveli, and Md Razib.

Findings of the study were unveiled today at a discussion titled "Youth in Transition: Navigating Jobs, Education, and Changing Political Scenario Post July Movement", at the BRAC Centre Inn in Dhaka.

During the presentation, researcher Shafa Tasneem said 80.2 percent of respondents expressed concern over incidents of arson, robbery, and theft, while 12.1 percent were neutral and 7.7 percent disagreed.

On violence against religious and ethnic minorities, 34.5 percent said such incidents affect daily life, while 25.7 percent were neutral and 39.9 percent disagreed.

About 44.2 percent agreed that backlash against feminist or liberal views is becoming a growing issue, while 35.2 percent remained neutral.

Regarding manipulation or delays in public examination schedules, 37.4 percent expressed concern and 45.5 percent were neutral.

Political clashes and campus violence alarmed 46.7 percent of respondents, while 56.2 percent said unfair or politically motivated arrests and legal actions increasingly impact everyday life.

On gender-based violence, 53.6 percent said it affects their daily lives, while 28.2 percent were neutral and 18.3 percent disagreed.

Selim Raihan said the findings reflect only the views of the selected youth respondents and should not be considered representative of the entire population or other age groups, especially on sensitive issues like politics.