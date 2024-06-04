Business
Tue Jun 4, 2024 01:13 PM
Last update on: Tue Jun 4, 2024 01:38 PM

Business

Over 3,000 betting webpages hosted on govt websites: Dismislab

More than 3,000 betting webpages hosted on at least 11 government websites are actively promoting four major betting platforms, uncovered Dismislab, an independent information laboratory set up to tackle online misinformation and disinformation.

"Bangladesh's government websites have become unwitting conduits for the promotion of online betting platforms," said Dismislab in an article on Sunday.

It said a primary Google search within the 'gov.bd' domain, using keywords like 'Casino' and 'Betting,' along with a scrutiny of sitemaps of the websites found in search results, unveiled a staggering 3,295 betting pages across official websites of key government offices, educational institutions, and defense entities. 

The 'gov.bd' domain refers to the top-level website domain assigned to government entities in Bangladesh.

Implicated government websites include the Bangladesh Economic Zones Authority, Local Government Division, Department of Public Libraries, Bangladesh Agricultural Development Corporation, Bangladesh Ansar and VDP, Bangladesh Power Development Board, and educational institutions such as the Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education of Rajshahi, Narayanganj Govt Mohila College, and Kishoreganj Government Women's College. 

Two government-registered online news portals have also been found promoting online betting, according to the article.

Dismislab has notified the incidents to Bangladesh Government's e-Government Computer Incident Response Team (BGD e-GOV CIRT).

Despite Bangladesh's strict stance against gambling and its advertising, online betting sites have managed to flout these regulations, Dismislab said.

They have targeted users through Facebook ads and expanded their reach to television channels, OTT platforms, and billboards in Dhaka, it said.

