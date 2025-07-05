Online system launched for instant deposit of customs duties

The automated-challan will enable direct deposit to government treasury

A new system has been introduced allowing importers, exporters, and clearing and forwarding agents to deposit customs duties and taxes directly to the government treasury online using an automated challan (a-challan).

The a-challan system, launched at the start of the new fiscal year by the Finance Division and the National Board of Revenue (NBR), has been integrated with the Customs' Asycuda World platform and the Finance Division's iBAS++ platform.

The integration enables real-time deposit of customs duties via online banking, debit or credit cards, and mobile financial services like bKash, Nagad, and Rocket.

According to a press release from the NBR, customs duties can also be paid offline at 11,700 branches of 61 banks.

In contrast to the previous RTGS-based system, where payments took days to reach the treasury, the a-challan allows instant deposit and faster release of goods.

The system was successfully piloted at ICD Kamalapur and Pangaon Customs Houses earlier. On July 3, the Chittagong Customs House adopted the system, collecting over Tk 13 crore in duties in a single day.

From July 7, all other customs houses, including Dhaka Customs House, will begin using the system.