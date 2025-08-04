Online return filing mandatory for all individual taxpayers

The National Board of Revenue (NBR) has made it compulsory for all individual taxpayers across the country to submit their income tax returns online from this year.

In a major push towards automated tax services, the NBR announced the requirement yesterday.

However, the revenue board exempts certain groups from the mandatory e-filing.

Senior citizens aged 65 or above, physically challenged or differently abled taxpayers (upon submission of a medical certificate), taxpayers living abroad, and legal representatives filing on behalf of deceased individuals may still submit paper returns.

The tax authority said individuals in these categories may file returns manually, provided they meet the necessary conditions.

From now on, taxpayers can submit their returns for the assessment year 2025-26 through the official portal www.etaxnbr.gov.bd.

If any taxpayer faces difficulties with online filing due to registration issues with the e-return system, they may submit a written application explaining the reason to the relevant deputy commissioner of taxes by October 31.

Subject to approval by the respective additional or joint commissioner, the taxpayer may then be permitted to file a paper return.

Last year, the NBR made online return filing mandatory for government employees under the tax zones of Dhaka, Narayanganj and Gazipur city corporations.

The rule also applied to all bankers, officials of mobile network operators, and five multinational companies.

Bangladesh currently has over 1 crore registered taxpayers, and more than 40 percent of them file returns.

During the assessment year 2024-25, some 17.12 lakh taxpayers submitted returns online, a 225 percent rise from 5.27 lakh in the previous year.

As of June, 21.65 lakh taxpayers have registered for the e-return system, reflecting a steady shift towards digital tax services, according to the NBR.