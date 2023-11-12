Oimex Electrode incurs losses for 2nd straight year

Oimex Electrode Limited suffered a loss of Tk 5.5 crore in the financial year that ended on June 30.

The loss stood at Tk 11.07 crore in 2021-22.

Thus, the manufacturer of welding consumables, nails and galvanised wires reported a net loss per share of Tk 0.82 for 2022-23 against Tk 1.65 a year ago.

The net asset value per share plummeted to Tk 2.92 from Tk 11.72 while the net operating cash flow per share stood at a negative Tk 0.86 from Tk 0.57 in FY22.

The board of directors has recommended no dividend for FY23. Shares of Oimex Electrode fell 7.47 percent to Tk 22.30 on the Dhaka Stock Exchange today.