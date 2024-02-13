NRB Bank Managing Director Mamoon Mahmood resigns

Mamoon Mahmood Shah, managing director and CEO of NRB Bank, has stepped down citing personal reasons.

Shah sent a resignation letter to the chairman of the private commercial lender on January 21, saying he is unable to continue in his job because of some personal reasons.

Speaking to The Daily Star today, Shah confirmed his resignation. "I was feeling discomfort at the bank, so I resigned."

When asked for the reasons for the discomfort, he did not elaborate over the phone.

Currently, Deputy Managing Director Md Shakir Amin Chowdhury is serving as the acting managing director of the bank, according to the website of NRB Bank.