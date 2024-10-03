Dear readers,

Following our story headlined "S Alam nexus laundered $815 million through two LCs" published on September 26, 2024, we received two rejoinders -- one from SS Power Limited and one from Rupali Bank. Over the last few days, we have reviewed the official data that we used in our report and have now reasons to believe that some of those official data need further examination. We have also received an official confirmation from Rupali Bank that its officials inadvertently uploaded wrong invoice numbers and dates related to these LCs at least 46 times in their reporting to Bangladesh Bank, which led us to our conclusion about money laundering by SS Power. We are still reviewing our original report, both the rejoinders and Rupali Bank's admission of wrong data entry on the central bank server. At this point, we are unpublishing the report from all our electronic platforms until we fully resolve the issue as per journalistic norms, which we will do at the earliest.

Thank you.

The Daily Star