No more liquidity support for any bank: BB governor

Bangladesh Bank has suspended liquidity support for some Shariah-based banks, says Ahsan H Mansur in a meeting with FBCCI

Bangladesh Bank (BB) will no longer save any bank by providing it with special liquidity support, Bangladesh Bank Governor Ahsan H Mansur said today.

The central bank has suspended special liquidity support for some Shariah-based banks, he said in a press conference after a meeting with a delegation of the Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FBCCI).

The governor said the banking regulator has already capped lending activities of six ailing banks.

The depositors have the right to withdraw money from the ailing banks and the banks will be liable if they lost confidence of their clients.

At the meeting, the FBCCI team demanded punishment of the people who scammed and looted banks in the name of doing business.