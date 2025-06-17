No immediate fuel price hike: finance adviser

The government will not immediately increase fuel prices, even if oil prices rise in the international market due to the Israel-Iran conflict, said Finance Adviser Salehuddin Ahmed today.

"We bought at the previous price, so there will be no impact on fuel prices," he told reporters when asked whether the Iran-Israel conflict could drive up fuel prices in Bangladesh.

He said the government is observing the situation. "Although global prices have risen slightly, our current orders remain unaffected," he told journalists following meetings of the Advisory Council Committee on Economic Affairs and the Advisory Council Committee on Government Procurement at the Secretariat.

In the meeting, the government approved a proposal to purchase one liquefied natural gas (LNG) cargo from US-based Excelerate Energy at a cost of Tk 612.54 crore.

Asked whether trade has been affected so far, the adviser said, "No, there will be no impact on trade for now."

He also said the government is taking precautions by securing essential imports. "The special preparations are the proposals to bring LNG and fertiliser at the old price. In future, if we import again, there may be some effect."