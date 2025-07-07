No fear for honest officials: NBR chief

National Board of Revenue (NBR) Chairman Md Abdur Rahman Khan has said officials who carry out their responsibilities honestly have nothing to worry about, despite recent turmoil and disciplinary measures within the organisation.

"If everyone behaves responsibly and carries out their duties properly, then I don't think there is any reason for fear," he told reporters during a visit to Dhaka Custom House today.

Khan acknowledged, however, that certain individuals had overstepped the mark.

"Not just a few, but to a large extent, some people have crossed boundaries," he said.

"Those specific cases would be handled differently. But the majority of officials should not feel threatened," he added.

Despite the recent turbulence, the NBR chief said revenue collection for the last fiscal year stood at over Tk 3.68 lakh crore.

"Even amid all this turmoil, our officers delivered," he said.