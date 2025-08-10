New Tk 100 banknote to be released next week

The new note will be similar in size to existing one

Bangladesh Bank will release a redesigned Tk 100 note on August 12, aiming to improve security and prevent counterfeiting.

The new note will carry 10 separate security features, each designed to make counterfeiting far more difficult.

Among them is a bold "100" printed with colour-shifting ink that changes appearance when tilted.

The note also has a twisted thread running through four distinct windows, which reveals the denomination when held to light.

Under ultraviolet light, the twisted thread displays the words "100 Taka" and "Bangladesh Bank" in fine print.

In addition, three raised dots on the edge will help visually impaired people identify the note by touch.

Other elements include a see-through number "100" that aligns perfectly when viewed against light, microprinted text, and ultra-fine fibres that glow under UV detectors.

A glossy protective layer has been added to improve the note's lifespan.

Central bank officials say these features make the Tk 100 significantly harder to forge while giving the public clear, simple ways to verify authenticity.

The new note will be 140 by 62 millimetres, matching the size of existing Tk 100 bills but with sharper printing and richer colours.

National symbols, the bank's logo and security clauses will be reproduced in high detail.

Both the old and new Tk 100 notes will remain in circulation for now. Banks, businesses and the public will be briefed on recognising the updated features.

The redesign is part of Bangladesh Bank's ongoing effort to modernise its currency, following earlier upgrades to Tk 1,000, Tk 50 and Tk 20 notes.

Officials hope the enhanced Tk 100 will strengthen public trust in cash transactions while keeping counterfeiters at bay.

The note will primarily be released from the Motijheel branch of Bangladesh Bank and later from other branches of the banking regulator, the BB said in a press release.