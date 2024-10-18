New shipping policy offers platform for running lighters

Lighter vessels are used to unload a major portion of imported goods, including industrial raw materials, foodgrain and fertiliser, from mother vessels at the outer anchorage of the Chattogram port. Photo: Star/file

The shipping ministry has introduced a new policy for the transportation of goods from seaports to destinations around the country via inland water routes using lighter vessels.

In Bangladesh, lighter vessels are used to unload a major portion of imported goods, including industrial raw materials, foodgrain and fertiliser, from mother vessels at the outer anchorage of the Chattogram port.

Lessening the load in this manner helps the mother vessels meet the draught limit for entering the Chattogram port.

Meanwhile, the lighter vessels, having carrying capacities of 1,000 to 2,000 tonnes, transport the goods to different destinations around the country over inland waterways.

According to the policy, the lighter vessels must be registered with the Department of Shipping (DoS) and avail different approvals, including a permit for traversing the Bay of Bengal, from the regulatory agency.

Coastal vessels, meaning those used for transporting cargo along the coastline, must get their approvals from Mercantile Marine Office.

Moreover, the lighter vessels will be allowed to run only based on allocations and scheduling of a new coordination body, Bangladesh Water Transport Coordination Cell (BWTCC). This will not be applicable for lighter vessels owned by businesses for transporting their own cargo.

Violation of the policy could result in fitness certificates or permits for traversing the Bay of Bengal being revoked or suspended by the director general of the Department of Shipping (DoS).

The ministry issued a gazette in this regard on Tuesday, signed by Delwara Begum, secretary to the ministry.

A 10-member committee, headed by the DoS director general, will be established to monitor the BWTCC's operations.

Around two decades ago, a "Water Transport Cell" (WTC) used to coordinate the transport of imported cargo via inland waterways.

It was jointly formed in 2004 by Bangladesh Cargo Vessel Owners Association (BCVOA), the Inland Vessel Owners Association of Chattogram (IVOAC), and the Coastal Ship Owners Association of Bangladesh (COAB).

However, tension had been rising between the BCVOA and IVOAC leadership in recent years, culminating in the IVOAC deciding to part ways with the WTC on December 19 last year to independently operate vessels under it.