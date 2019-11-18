 Negotiators hold ‘constructive’ call on trade deal, says ministry | The Daily Star
12:00 AM, November 18, 2019 / LAST MODIFIED: 11:56 PM, November 17, 2019

US-China talks

Negotiators hold ‘constructive’ call on trade deal, says ministry

Top Chinese and US trade negotiators held  “constructive” discussions over the phone on a preliminary trade deal between the two countries, China’s commerce ministry announced in a statement on Sunday.

The trade war between Washington and Beijing has weighed on the global economy and spooked markets.

Vice Premier Liu He spoke with US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin on Saturday, and had  “constructive discussion on each side’s core concerns regarding the phase-one agreement”, the Chinese commerce ministry said.

