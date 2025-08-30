NBR to tighten scrutiny on TIN holders skipping tax returns

Holders of tax identification numbers (TINs) who fail to file tax returns will face stricter scrutiny by the National Board of Revenue (NBR).

NBR Chairman Md Abdur Rahman Khan recently instructed officials to issue notices to such taxpayers, investigate their income, expenditure and assets on-site, and impose taxes in accordance with the law.

He also directed that the outcomes be reported in monthly revenue meetings.

The directives came at separate monthly meetings of the NBR's Customs, VAT and Income Tax divisions for July of fiscal year 2025-26, on August 28 in Dhaka, according to a press release.

Rahman also stressed the need for enhanced intelligence activities across tax regions to identify evasion and accelerate tax collection by properly processing submitted returns.

Reviewing the revenue situation of the Customs and VAT divisions, the NBR chairman said trade facilitation and lawful revenue collection must be ensured.

He asked officials not to harass compliant importers and exporters by locking bins unnecessarily, and to explain the rationale for each action in revenue meetings.

He also ordered VAT registration for all entities required under law and exemplary punishment for evaders.

On bond facilities, Rahman instructed that all activities be shifted online within a month, with accountability for service delays.

He also declared that bond licences of importers selling duty-free goods in the market will be cancelled, while officials involved in misuse will face action.

For income tax, he called for more manpower to assist taxpayers in e-return filing, quick settlement of audit cases, and linking eTIN with eTDS systems.

He emphasised transparency in audit selection and weekly monitoring of commissionerates to track non-filers, evasion cases and pending audits.