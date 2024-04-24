NBR suspends Abdul Monem Group's import, export

It also instructs banks to freeze the Group's bank accounts

The National Board of Revenue has suspended all imports and exports by Abdul Monem Group and its sister concerns, including Abdul Monem Sugar Refinery, over misuse of bond facilities and non-payment of evaded tax worth Tk 674.35 crore.

In an order dated April 23, the regulator also ordered at least three banks -- Dutch-Bangla Bank, Bank Asia and Jumuna Bank -- freeze the company's accounts with the banks and report back to Dhaka (South) Customs Bond Commissionerate.

The same order instructed all sea ports, land ports and airports of the country to stop all import and export using the BIN (business identification numbers) assigned to the group.

The order also said customs clearance of products, which have been imported at these ports, will not be given.

A copy of the letter, signed by Bond Commissionerate Deputy Commissioner Dwaipayan Chakma, was also sent to the Export Promotion Bureau.

Besides, the bond officers concerned have been asked not to disburse any raw materials brought to the bond facilities by the sugar refinery.

According to the letter, Abdul Monem Sugar Refinery has illegally removed 528 tonnes of raw sugar from their bonded warehouse without paying customs duties worth Tk 1205.52 crore. Although instructions were given to pay these amounts in six instalments, the company paid only Tk 533 crore.

The remaining Tk 674.35 crore has not yet been deposited.

ASM Mainuddin Monem, the managing director of the company, did not respond to calls and SMS, requesting his comments.

According to the NBR, "Abdul Monem Sugar Refinery Limited imports and releases raw sugar under bond (home consumption) facility without paying any customs duty on condition that customs duty of these goods shall be paid at the time of release from the company's bonded warehouse.

"But the company imports surplus goods and markets them without paying its duty. As a result, the government has been exempted from VAT as well as import duty on sugar."

A bond official seeking anonymity said, "The company was fined Tk 15 crore after finding evidence of duty evasion of Tk 1190.52 crore after a long investigation for more than two years. The company has not paid the full amount even though the bond commissionerate issued several notices."

The Daily Star contacted six customs officials in Chattogram, Mongla, Dhaka and Kamalapur ICD Custom Houses to know what actions have been taken after the issuing of the directive.

They said they have already suspended the release of hundreds of consignments of six companies owned by the group.

Among them, officials stopped the shipment of about 50,000 tonnes of raw sugar and food products in 10 consignments of Abdul Monem Sugar Refinery Limited at Chattogram port.

Moreover, they have suspended at least 10 more shipments of the company's Igloo Dairy, AM Beverage, Igloo Ice Cream, AML Construction and other companies.

Mohammad Fyzur Rahman, Commissioner of Chattogram Custom House told The Daily Star, "The officials concerned have been informed after receiving the instructions yesterday [Tuesday]. All consignments of the company have been suspended since yesterday afternoon. At the same time, there is no opportunity to release the imported goods or the e-exports as the company's BIN has been locked."

Kamalapur ICD Customs Commissioner Akbar Hossain said they issued the same instructions to their officials.